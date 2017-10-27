UPDATE: 6 teens shot in California neighborhood; 2 victims in serious condition

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 17th and Prentice streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Six people were shot in the California neighborhood Friday night. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six teenagers were shot in California Park on Friday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 17th and Prentice streets. That's in the California neighborhood at the northwest corner of the park.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the victims are between the ages of 13 and 17. Two of the teens are in critical condition.

There are no suspects at this time, Mitchell said.

Emergency crews and police are at the scene.

The shooting scene is also near Wheatley Elementary School.

