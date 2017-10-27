Masked suspect wanted in KY store robbery

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying someone who robbed a store in western Kentucky.

It happened at the Dollar General Store in Hardin around 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The suspect is described as a young white male, around 5'10" with a thin build.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was wearing black clothing, face paint, and a motorcycle style face shield.

If you recognize the clothing in the pictures or have any information, contact Detective Captain Matt Hilbrecht at 270-527-3112.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.