Meat of the matter: Charlie Morton doesn't own steak house - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Meat of the matter: Charlie Morton doesn't own steak house

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Charlie Morton addressed a meaty matter before his World Series debut: No, he does not own Morton's The Steakhouse.

During the AL Championship Series, someone added to his Wikipedia page that the family of the Houston Astros pitcher owned the chain of about 75 restaurants.

That was deleted, and this week a new sentence was inserted this week that proclaimed he is "infamous for owning a steakhouse and is a steak connoisseur. It is Morton's routine to eat a 2 pound steak before each start."

"I feel like I might know who the culprit is, but I don't want to say so," he said before describing a person much like Jason Grilli. "There's a former Pirate that loved to get on Wikipedia, a former right-handed relief pitcher who threw a lot of sinkers, and he's really tall. I'm not saying that's him, either, because I don't have the facts."

Speaking a day ahead of his Game 4 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Morton speculated about the perpetrator.

"I'm wondering if it was like a Pirates fan that was mad at me. Because I remember someone telling me that they had my middle name was like Corrine or something like that," he said. "I just don't see Jared Hughes changing my middle name, the more that I think about that. I can see him doing something goofy like the Morton Steakhouse thing. I wonder. I do."

He did, however, have a beef about the allegation of cumbrous, carnivorous consumption.

"Does it say that, really? No, I don't do that, either," he explained.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

