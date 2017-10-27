Schimpff's Confectionery expands candy factory store in Jefferso - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Schimpff's Confectionery expands candy factory store in Jeffersonville

Schimpff's Confectionery has expanded their operations to include the property at 345 Spring Street in Jeffersonville. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News) Schimpff's Confectionery has expanded their operations to include the property at 345 Spring Street in Jeffersonville. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Schimpff's Confectionery has expanded their operations in Jeffersonville.

The candy company recently acquired the adjoining storefront at 345 Spring Street.

They are hosting an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

>> SLIDESHOW: Mobile users tap here to view photos from Schimpff's

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly