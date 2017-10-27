Halloween Trunk or Treat trail set for Sunday in Henderson

A trick or treat trail is all set for this Sunday in Henderson.

For three years, a group of community churches has come together to put on a Halloween party at the JFK center the Sunday before Halloween.

On Friday afternoon, inside Henderson's Audubon Kids Zone, organizers handed out a heap of Halloween candy to neighbors living along Powell and Alvasia Streets ahead Sunday's social.

“The neighbors will be sitting in their yard and passing out candy to the kids”, Tammy Sutton, Executive Director of Audubon Kids Zone said.

AKZ also gave away costumes to make sure every child that needs one is ready to trick or treat.

“I think she likes it because she's in here just twiddling around,” mother LaToya Johnson said.

The Community annual‘trunk or treat’ will start at Audubon Kids Zone at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. More than 50 sponsors and friends are set to line the one-mile route.

“It's good for the community they're doing this,” Johnson added.

“The kids are very excited and pumped about it, of course, they get candy twice so they're super excited about it,” Sutton stated.

The event, designed just for kids who might otherwise not get to participate.

It kicks off with a pre-party and ribbon cutting at 2:30 at the AKZ.

The little ghouls and goblins can walk the trick or treat trail leading to the JFK center until 4:30.

After that, all sorts of community groups and churches will be throwing a big Halloween party from 4:30 to 7 at the JFK center.

The whole event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.