GoFundMe set up to give family killed in tragic NKY crash 'a beautiful sendoff'

A GoFundMe has been set up for a family of five killed driving to visit a relative Thursday evening in northern Kentucky.

Authorities say an oncoming vehicle crossed the center lane and hit their car head-on in the 11000 block of Staffordsburg Road in Independence.

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and Samantha Malohn, 27, had been together for 11 years and had three children together -- ages 9, 8 and 6.

Family members say Samantha Malohn was a stay-at-home mother who cared for her oldest daughter, 9-year-old Hailieann, who had Down Syndrome. Rodney Pollitt worked as a bus driver for Kidz Club, a daycare in Erlanger.

Brenden Pollitt, 8, and Cailie Pollitt, 6, attended Sherman Elementary School. Their older sister, Hailieann, was a student at Dry Ridge Elementary.

Grief counselors have been sent to the schools.

A GoFundMe was set up after the crash to give the victims "a beautiful sendoff." You can learn more here.

The driver of the second vehicle, Daniel Greis, 57, was airlifted from the crash scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Kenton County police. His condition is not known.

Police have not commented why Greis traveled out of his lane. They also haven’t said anything about seat belts.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.