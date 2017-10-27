Grand jury approves charges in Russia probe, CNN says

The once-bipartisan Senate Judiciary Committee investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election has broken along partisan lines.

The White House is confirming that President Donald Trump wants the Justice Department to lift a gag order on an undercover FBI informant who played a role in an FBI investigation into Russian attempts to influence the uranium industry.

In this June 21, 2017 photo, Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(RNN) – CNN is reporting that a federal grand jury in the nation’s capital on Friday approved charges in the investigation headed by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

A federal judge had ordered the charges to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources. The specific nature of the charges was not known.

Former FBI chief Mueller was tapped in May to lead the probe. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein chose Mueller after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

