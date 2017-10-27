Young Professionals Unite Summit to be held in Paducah

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball and husband Asa James Swan, who serves as Chief of Staff for the Kentucky Department of Transportation

The annual Multi-state Young Professionals Unite Summit will be held in Paducah on November 9 and 10 and will be hosted by the Paducah Young Professionals with presenting sponsor US Bank.

While this is the YP Summit's fifth year, this will be the first time that it is held in West Kentucky. The conference focuses on young professionals and their organizations creating a unique opportunity for them to collaborate, network, share practices, and further develop leadership skills.

Young professionals from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri are expected to attend. The YP Summit will kick off on Thursday November 9 with a welcome reception at The 1857 Hotel & Events Space and will continue the next day with a full day of leadership workshops held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

The cost to attend the event is $85 for individual tickets or $800 to reserve a whole table. The event is open to the public and attendees do not have to be apart of a local young professionals organization to register.

Featured speakers include local award winning entrepreneurs Ed & Meagan Musselman; Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball and husband Asa James Swan, who serves as Chief of Staff for the Kentucky Department of Transportation; Steve Powless, CEO of Computer Services, Inc.; and George Wilson, former NFL player and founder of the George Wilson S.A.F.E.T.Y. Foundation.

Breakout sessions will be held throughout the day to focus on professional development skills such as conflict resolution, salary negotiation, job interview skills, public speaking and how to use your communication style to advance your career. Additional sessions will focus on young professional organizations and will offer opportunities to share best practices, improve your brand in the community and understand the advantages of networking.

Paducah Young Professionals was selected to host this event by a panel of regional young professionals after an application process and panel review. Previous YP Unite Summit conferences have been held in Cincinnati, OH and Louisville, KY.

Paducah Young Professionals (PYP) was established in December 2015 and is a division of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. PYP currently has more than 240 members. PYP provides social and professional opportunities for emerging leaders, age 21-40. The goal of PYP is to connect, engage and develop our community’s current network of young professionals and entice others to relocate to our community. Through networking, professional development, and community service, PYP members are able to meet and connect with established leaders and like-minded professionals.

To register for the YP Unite Summit visit ypunitesummit.org or paducahchamber.org. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. For more information contact Kelly Davis at 270-443-1746 or kdavis@paducahchamber.org.

