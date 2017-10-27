Carroll County senior with down syndrome suits up, scores

He's been the team manager for three years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - A cold, rainy night for some high school football. But people at the Carroll County game had wet faces for a different reason.

Senior Damon Maines has been the team manager for the past three years. He has down syndrome.

But Friday night, Number 44 got to put on a jersey. And he even scored his first touchdown.

"He's always been wanting to put a uniform on and score. Every game, he's always pulling on his shirt saying 'Coach, jersey! Coach, jersey!'" Assistant Coach Tim Gividen said. "This is his dream come true right here."

The team celebrated with him, even picking Damon up and carrying him off the field.

"He'll watch football games on TV with me and stuff," Damon's father Bobby Maines said. "And just to see him be able to go out there and do that, was just beyond words."

The touchdown didn't technically count, but to this crowd it meant much more than six points.

