Jeffersonville police, firefighters start prank war

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - There is a friendly prank war underway between Jeffersonville Police and Firefighters.

The fire department struck first, sending a donut drone over to the police department.

Officers responded with a road sign that says "Shhhh... Firemen sleeping."

But the fire department wasn't done. They changed the sign to say "Honk if you love Firemen!"

A social media post let the officers know they left something behind - more donuts.

Will the officers strike back? We'll have to wait and see.

