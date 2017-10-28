Rebensburg beats Worley for WCup GS win, Shiffrin 5th

(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) - Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany won the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, beating last year's discipline champion Tessa Worley of France.

Rebensburg used a strong finish to her final run to edge Worley by 0.14 seconds. First-run leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy finished third, 0.53 behind.

Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who was second after the opening leg, had a tough run and nearly skied out before finishing in fifth, 0.74 off Rebensburg's winning time.

Shiffrin's American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who only decided a week ago that she was going to race, failed to qualify for the final run.

