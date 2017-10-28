Texas family falls prey to World Series ticket scam

Andrea Falcon tried to get these tickets verified, but they are fake. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

SPRING, TX (KTRK/CNN) - Andrea Falcon thought a trip to the World Series might be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and she might be right, but not for the reasons she was expecting.

Falcon and her family from Spring, TX, tried to take in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night, but were turned away at the gates because their tickets were fake.

The tickets were bought on Craigslist from a guy who called himself Reggie. Falcon tried to get the tickets verified, and it seemed like everything was legit right until she tried to enter the stadium.

"He was willing to meet, willing to let me see the tickets, willing to meet at Minute Maid Park," Falcon said.

The seller claimed he had gotten the tickets through his job but was unable to attend the game.

Falcon paid for the tickets in cash and tried to get box office personnel at the stadium to verify them as real.

"They said they can't validate tickets," Falcon said. "The can't scan them, but she said these are our stock paper - these look great."

But when Falcon and her family tried to get into Fan Fest activities Friday afternoon, they were turned away, receiving only souvenir towels for their trouble.

"It was devastating to have my dad there, my son, all of us waiting to get in," Falcon said.

This family is not alone. Counterfeit tickets are a concern at most major sporting events, and Houston Police said it is investigating claims of fraud.

If you purchased fraudulent #worldseries tickets call non-emergency number @ 713-884-3131 or make a report online at https://t.co/xef432sGj1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.