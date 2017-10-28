Air Care called to NKY crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Air Care called to NKY crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

Air Care was called to a two vehicle crash in Boone County on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at Burlington Pike and Turfway Road.

Burlington Pike was closed, according to Boone County dispatchers.

It was not clear how many people were hurt.

