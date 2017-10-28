With flu season approaching, the time to prepare is now

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you haven't rolled up your sleeve to get a flu shot, you might want to do so soon. Experts at the Texas Medical Center examined what flu pattern they see, and then try to predict how it may affect us. It impacts a lot of health decisions including what strains of the flu virus are covered in the vaccine.

It's too soon to say if the flu is going to be really bad this year but, researcher Pedro Piedra says you have a window right now where it's important to get the flu shot.

"Take advantage when flu is at low levels to be vaccinated so that you can be protected during the flu season," Dr. Pedro Piedra of Baylor College of Medicine said.

The vaccine takes about two weeks to reach full protection, and is recommended for everyone over six months old. It's also safe for pregnant women during any trimester, and then they pass their antibodies onto the baby.

Piedra said his team at Baylor College of Medicine studied the southern hemisphere during our summer months and they say down there, they just had a severe flu season. Piedra's research goes to the centers for disease control who studies which strains to protect against with the flu shot.

"I would predict that the major virus to circulate, or that will circulate, is an influenza a h3n2," Dr. Piedra said. "If that's correct, that virus normally is associated with a lot more death, a lot more hospitalization and a lot more morbidity."

Piedra said right now it appears the flu shot is a good match for the flu strain showing up now but, it's still early.

November to February is when the season could peak. It is recommended that people over 65 get one of two vaccines, a higher dose vaccine that's been available for a few years, or a new vaccine that is available for the first time in the U.S. The nasal form of the vaccine is not recommended again this year. Studies show that it is not effective among one of the deadliest strains of the flu virus.

