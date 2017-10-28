Driver taken into custody after punching sheriff's deputy multiple times

A Muhlenberg County man is in custody after authorities say he punched a sheriff's deputy multiple times.

According to the press release from Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the area of SR-181 and SR-890 after receiving a call of an unconscious person, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. A deputy and a Kentucky State Police (KSP) trooper found Wendell Shelton, 45-years-old, of Lewisburg, Kentucky, unconscious with an alcoholic beverage in his hand while in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck.

Shelton woke up when the deputy knocked on the side of the vehicle. The report states the vehicle started to roll, nearly running over the KSP trooper, after Shelton let his foot off of the brake pedal.

The deputy and trooper managed to stop the rolling vehicle and told Shelton to get out. According to the press release, Shelton began yelling and hit the deputy in the face with the alcoholic beverage.

Shelton then punched the deputy 3-4 times before being pulled from the vehicle, the release states. A taser was used by the deputy on Shelton, but it had little to no effect.

The press release states: "After struggling on the ground for a period of time, Shelton finally complied and placed his hands behind his back and was placed in custody."

Shelton is lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center while this incident continues to be investigated.

