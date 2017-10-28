US 62 blocked due to overturned truck

A wreck involving an overturned cattle truck is blocking the southbound ramp from US 62 to KY 453/Dover Road at the US 62/KY 453 Interchange at Lake City in Livingston County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling 134 calves.

The road is expected to be blocked for the next 4 hours.

Drivers attempting to head south from US 62 to Grand Rivers and Land Between The Lakes may take the northbound ramp, then loop around at a business crossover to return southbound on KY 453.

