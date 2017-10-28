Alexander out for UofL with broken bone in hand

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will be without Jaire Alexander on Saturday against Wake Forest.
The team's spokesperson issued a brief statement on the matter Saturday morning.
"University of Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss today's game after breaking a bone in his hand this week in practice."
UofL will take on the Demon Deacons at 12:20 p.m.
