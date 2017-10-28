Inmate escapes Hardin Co. Detention Center

An inmate escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center at 4:51a.m. on Saturday. (Source: Hardin Co. Det. Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, IN - An inmate escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center at 4:51a.m. on Saturday.

The escapee is believed to be William Jeffery Glover, aged 46, from Elkhorn, Ky.

The Kentucky State Police report that Glover used a gray 2014 Toyota Camry, with Kentucky license plate 264-WNK, to flee the area.

Police ask anyone who has contact or communication with Glover to call 911, local law enforcement, or KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.

