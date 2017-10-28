Earnhardt interested in penning book on concussion recovery

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s to-do list during retirement continues to grow. NASCAR's most popular driver is interested in writing a book about his recovery from multiple concussions.

Earnhardt has four races left before he retires from full-time competition. He'll compete Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Asked Saturday if he considered writing a book about his career, Earnhardt noted that he'd done "Driver No. 8" with author Jade Gurss that chronicled his meteoric rise to fame as a rookie. Now, his main interest would be in helping others who have suffered head injuries.

Earnhardt missed the second half of last season because of concussion symptoms. He says he's interested in writing a book about his recovery.

Earnhardt has committed as an analyst to NBC Sports for the second half of the season. He also has races scheduled in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.

