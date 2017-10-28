Neighborhood Summit highlights West End developments

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Succeeding businesses and new developments in West Louisville were the center of attention at the 2017 Neighborhood summit on Saturday.

The goal was to bring people from all over the city to these new developments, inspiring new ideas for the community.

The second annual event went beyond a Power Point presentation and took community members on tours of housing developments, art initiatives and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Our goal is for people to hear these stories and get them worked out in the community,” Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Center for Neighborhoods, said.

Local business owners participated by giving their own testimony of community development in the Russell and Portland neighborhoods.

“I hear people when they come in here for lunch,” Pamela Haines said. “They are talking about the revitalization and they are excited about what’s coming.”

Haines has owned and operated Sweet Peaches at 18th and Muhammad Ali for more than three years. She said she has witnessed economic growth in her neighborhood.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Haines said. “I want to show people what’s going on in the neighborhood and give them hope that they can do it just like we did it.”

Jessica Morgan, Marketing & Public Relations Director for Community Ventures & Chef Space, gave a tour of the commercial kitchen on Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The facility is more than a commercial kitchen, it connects chefs with the resources to start their own ventures.

“We see success in the facility, getting those businesses to a point where they are sustainable enough to go out on their own,” Morgan said.

Stephens said the job of developing neighborhoods is never ending and he hopes by next year’s summit he learns of more success stories all over the city.

“People will be able to learn from those that are making change happen and take ideas back to their own neighborhood,” Stephens said.

Haines said she hopes her story inspires others to play a role in community development.

“We are hardworking people and we deserve to eat where we live, shop where we live and do things where they live instead of having to drive miles and miles away,” Haines said.

