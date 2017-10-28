Gurriel banned 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture at Darvish

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated by George Springer after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel celebrates his home run past Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros has been suspended for five games next season for making a racist gesture at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the penalty Saturday, a day after Gurriel's actions during Game 3.

Manfred said he didn't think it would be fair to penalize the rest of the Astros by suspending Gurriel during the World Series. Manfred said he understood other people might take a different view.

Gurriel will miss the first five games of the 2018 season and will not be paid during his suspension.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.