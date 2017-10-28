Turnout shines for Making Strides despite chilly weather

The Making Strides of Louisville had a great turnout. (Source: The American Cancer Society of Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The American Cancer Society's fund-raising walk, Making Strides of Louisville, was held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Downtown Waterfront Park.

Making Strides walks raise funds to promote awareness for and to prevent breast cancer, fund innovative research and help people reduce their breast cancer risk.

The American Cancer Society calls the events a powerful and inspiring opportunity to unite as a community to honor breast cancer survivors.

Despite a chilly and drizzly morning, the ACS reported a good turnout for Making Strides of Louisville.

The noncompetitive walks are three to five miles long.

The American Cancer Society says Making Strides often include survivors of the disease and their loved ones.

