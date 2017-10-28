1 person shot near Schaffner Elementary in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Crums Lane around 4 p.m. That's a few blocks from Schaffner Traditional Elementary School.
The victim was eventually located on Pioneer Road, according to police.
He was shot once and is expected to survive.
So far, there's no word on any suspects or arrests.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.