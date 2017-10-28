1 person shot near Schaffner Elementary in Shively

Police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Crums Lane on Saturday. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Crums Lane around 4 p.m. That's a few blocks from Schaffner Traditional Elementary School.

The victim was eventually located on Pioneer Road, according to police.

He was shot once and is expected to survive.

So far, there's no word on any suspects or arrests.

