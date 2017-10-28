Man working under truck killed when it fell from supports - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man working under truck killed when it fell from supports

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

A 64-year-old man was killed when the truck he was working on fell on him Saturday in Florence.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Clubtrail Drive.

The man was underneath his truck when it fell from its supports on top of him, according to police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly