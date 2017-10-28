McDonald's customers get special thank-you with their Happy Meal

Handwritten thank-you notes with your happy meal. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - McDonald's happy meal customers in Louisville received a special thank-you note with their order this week.

The happy meals contained a handwritten note of heartfelt thanks from families who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House.

A donation of four cents from each Louisville McDonald's happy meal purchase goes to the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville throughout 2017.

The notes were a show of appreciation for the generosity of McDonald's customers year-round.

MORE FROM WAVE3 NEWS

+ Neighborhood Summit highlights West End developments

+ Jeffersonville police, firefighters start prank war

+ McDonald's Happy Meals to see healthier change

Copyright 2017 Wave 3 News. All rights reserved.