Car crash leaves 1 dead in Hardin Co.

WHITE MILLS, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police report one person was killed and three injured following a fatal collision on the Western Ky. Parkway Friday night.

The collision, which occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m., involved two cars.

The Hardin Co. Coroner's Office pronounced Brooke Phillips, 18, dead at the scene. Phillips was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Three other people were transported by EMS to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation by KSP.

