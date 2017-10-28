Comeback! No. 6 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 2 Penn State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, tackles Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, top right, is sacked by Penn State defenders Jason Cabinda, left, and Manny Bowen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). Ohio State running back Mike Weber, right, scores a touchdown against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley celebrate his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, cuts up field to score a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss, 39-38 on Saturday.

Barrett played one of the best games of his decorated career, going 33 for 39 for 328 yards and four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) were down 35-20.

Penn State led 38-27 with 5:42 left and it looked as if the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) were going to knock the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff race and put a firm grip on the Big Ten East. Barrett wouldn't let that happen.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.