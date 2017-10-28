Northwestern stuns No. 16 Michigan State 39-31 in 3 OT

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) carries the ball past Northwestern safety Godwin Igwebuike during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, top, celebrates with offensive line Brian Allen after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28,...

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, top, celebrates with offensive line J.B. Butler after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 2...

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson looks to pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93), defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) and linebacker Joe Bachie (35) tackle Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Angel (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evans...

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Clayton Thorson threw a 22-yard touchdown to Flynn Nagel in the third overtime, Nate Hall intercepted Brian Lewerke and Northwestern beat No. 16 Michigan State 39-31 on Saturday.

The Wildcats had a third down at the 22 when Thorson hit Nagel on a slant for the go-ahead TD.

Cameron Green caught the two-point conversion to make it an eight-point game, and two big plays by the defense preserved the victory.

Lineman Joe Gaziano stripped Brian Lewerke as he dropped back. Lewerke picked up the loose ball and fired toward the goal line, where Hall intercepted a pass intended for Matt Sokol.

That set off a wild celebration, with the sideline emptying and fans pouring out of the stands.

