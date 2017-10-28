Murray State falls on Homecoming

The Murray State football team lost on homecoming Saturday 26-13 to Eastern Kentucky.

With the defeat, the Racers fall to 1-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 2-6 overall.

Eastern Kentucky improved to 3-3 in the OVC and 3-5 overall.

