Murray State falls on Homecoming

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State football team lost on homecoming Saturday 26-13 to Eastern Kentucky.

With the defeat, the Racers fall to 1-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 2-6 overall.

Eastern Kentucky improved to 3-3 in the OVC and 3-5 overall.

