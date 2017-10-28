Police investigating deadly shooting on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Auburndale neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of New Cut Road at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. That's near Auburndale Elementary School.

Police said the shooting was fatal.

There's no word at this time on suspects or arrests.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

