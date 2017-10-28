NKY shelter could open early if temps drop

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is just days away from opening its doors for emergency shelter services, but that could soon change.



"Our goal is November first, but you know what some of these dates, coming up are going to look a little questionable to get to 32, so beds are out, we're going to make beds,” said shelter Executive Director Kim Webb.



If the temperature hits the freezing mark, the shelter will open its doors ahead of schedule to get those in need a warm place to stay.

"And we're not just talking about individuals who are living on the street, we're talking about individuals who are in cars, were talking about people who live in abandoned buildings that are just seeking shelter,” said Webb.



Webb said the amount of people needing shelter continues to grow each year. Even now, before the doors officially open, the shelter is helping people stay warm.



"So we had coats, all the way thing and just since Friday you can see how we've d ropped down because we just handed all out,” said Webb.



With dozens of beds ready to be made, the shelter will also give refuge to those who are actively addicted.



"We're going to take those actively addicted, we're going to take those, that are going to be exited from jail. We're going to take a direct referral from police or hospitals,” said Webb.



Just days away from opening the shelter is still in need of help. They’re in need of blankets and undergarments as it prepares to give refuge to those in need.



To donate to the shelter click on this link: http://emergencyshelternky.org/

