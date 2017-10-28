No tricks, just treats: Halloween Helpers prep seniors for trick-or-treating

Halloween can be an exciting and risky holiday, especially for seniors who live alone.More >>
Officers were called to the 5800 block of New Cut Road at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
McDonald's happy meal customers in Louisville received a handwritten thank-you note with their order this week.More >>
Kentucky State Police report one person was killed and three injured following a fatal collision on the Western Ky. Parkway Friday night.More >>
An inmate escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center at 4:51a.m. on Saturday.More >>
