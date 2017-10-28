No tricks, just treats: Halloween Helpers prep seniors for trick-or-treating

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Halloween can be an exciting holiday, especially for seniors who live alone.

However, new visitors at their door all night can put them at risk.

Visiting Angels has a program called Halloween Helpers. Their goal is to help seniors experience the fun, rather than fear, of Halloween.

“Just having the little kids come in, they're so excited," Norma Mogan said.

Mogan and her Halloween Helper, DiJuana Scott, got Mogan’s home decked out for Tuesday night.

According to Visiting Angels, about one-third of American seniors live alone and most are women.

Halloween Helpers safety proof homes before trick-or-treaters arrive and stay until the candy is gone.

“You always just have to be skeptical of what may happen,” Scott said.

“Many of the seniors that live at home have varying degrees of dementia, perhaps or physical disabilities,” Andy Block, Director of Visiting Angels, said. “It's really important that the Visiting Angels Halloween Helpers program is to make sure that they're safe at home.”

For more information on Halloween Helpers, call 502-897-6547.

