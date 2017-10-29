IU hoopsters roll by Marian

(Indiana University Release)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Devonte Green as a difference-making guard.

We saw it Saturday night against Marian in Indiana's 93-62 exhibition victory.

Figure we'll see more of it in all the Cream 'n Crimson basketball nights to come.

Green, a freshman role player last season, is emerging into a sophomore catalyst. He totaled 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and just two turnovers, and if this came against a NAIA program and not a Big Ten power, don't under-estimate the significance.

"We did a good job of moving the ball," Green said, "and guys made open shots. That helped out the assists. I tried to stay aggressive on the glass."

Coach Archie Miller had hinted at such things previously. In the exhibition debut, hint became reality.

"He does a little bit of everything for us," Miller said. "You're starting to see a guy who, if he stays with it, is going to be a very important player for us."

Green started in Miller's three-guard opening lineup and quickly made an impact in all phases, including point guard. He played a team-high 30 minutes.

"I'm comfortable initiating offense," he said. "I've been playing point guard a lot more this year. I'm working on it in practice."

It was a big step for a player who averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds last year while totaling more turnovers (40) than assists (34).

"He's shooting well and making the right plays on the offensive end," teammate Josh Newkirk said. "He's staying active on defense. His confidence is very high. We're going to need that. He helped us out a lot. He's playing well."

Added Miller: "When Devonte is unselfish and he's making people better, his team always wins. When he isn't making guys better and is thinking score a lot, the team doesn't win as much.

"He's the guy who is best on our team in being able to skip in the paint and get out and do some things. He's going to be a big end-of-clock, play-making guard as the season goes on."

Marian coach Scott Heady, in his first season after a state-title-winning run at Carmel High School, was impressed with Green and all the Hoosiers.

"Once they got going, they're going to be really good."

Newkirk and fellow guard Curtis Jones each had 13 points. Center De'Ron Davis had 10 points and four rebounds.

IU's emphasis on defense and ball security showed. It held Marian to 39 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers. The Knights had just eight assists.