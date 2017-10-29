Lou City edges Rochester in conference semis

(Louisville City FC Release )

Louisville City FC capped a landmark week off the pitch Saturday when the boys in purple did what they always do on it: advance to the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference Final.

Midfielder Brian Ownby — brought on as a halftime substitute — helped his side overcome a frustrating start, scoring in the 78th minute of a 1-0 playoff win over the Rochester Rhinos at Slugger Field.

Coach James O’Connor’s club advanced to the USL’s version of the final four for a third straight year since starting play in 2015, with the victory just days after Louisville’s Metro Council approved a stadium plan to cement the club’s long-term future.

“It’s very difficult to get here,” O’Connor said. “…To get to the Eastern Conference (Final) is great but, equally, we’ve been there twice and we haven’t won. There’s no point in getting there if you aren’t going to win.”

LouCity set up a rematch of 2016’s postseason game against the New York Red Bulls II, who knocked off the Tampa Bay Rowdies by a 2-1 score Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. next Saturday, also at Slugger Field, with tickets available at LouisvilleCityFC.com.