Surprising number of food allergies begin in adulthood, study says

There is a lot of focus on food allergies in children but, many allergies don't appear until adulthood.

A new study reveals nearly half of people with food allergies develop them after the age of 17. In fact, more than a third of seafood allergies do not appear until adulthood. Black, Asian and Hispanic adults were more at risk for adult onset allergies than whites.

Experts say many adults don't get tested when they have symptoms because they assume all food allergies begin in childhood.

Eight things cause about 90% of food allergy reactions:

•Milk (mostly in children)

•Eggs.

•Peanuts.

•Tree nuts, like walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, brazil nuts, and pecans.

•Soy.

•Wheat and other grains with gluten, including barley, rye, and oats.

•Fish (mostly in adults)

•Shellfish (mostly in adults)

