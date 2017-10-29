Police respond to Sunday morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of south 12th Street.

Metrosafe confirmed, the call came in around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

No further information on that person's condition or any suspects is known at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

