Police respond to Sunday morning shooting

Police are on scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of south 12th Street.More >>
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of south 12th Street.More >>
There is a lot of focus on food allergies in children but, many allergies don't appear until adulthood.More >>
There is a lot of focus on food allergies in children but, many allergies don't appear until adulthood.More >>
Halloween can be an exciting and risky holiday, especially for seniors who live alone.More >>
Halloween can be an exciting and risky holiday, especially for seniors who live alone.More >>
Officers were called to the 5800 block of New Cut Road at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Officers were called to the 5800 block of New Cut Road at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
McDonald's happy meal customers in Louisville received a handwritten thank-you note with their order this week.More >>
McDonald's happy meal customers in Louisville received a handwritten thank-you note with their order this week.More >>