One year later: LMPD widow shares private memories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One year ago, a young mother and bride got a phone call in the middle of the night.

Her husband, Louisville Metro Police Detective Jason Schweitzer had been hit by an alleged drunk driver in Lexington. He was there for an FOP conference. Things didn’t look good.

“I just remember getting up and being in total shock,” his wife, Jessica said.

She started packing a bag for their young daughter to head to the hospital.

“I remember calling my father-in-law back, like, ‘Hey, are you at the hospital? What’s going on,’” she recalled. “And he couldn’t even speak to me. He could barely talk, so. I said, ‘Can you please tell me if Jason’s going to be OK? Can you at least tell me that he’s going to be OK?’ And he said, ‘I can’t tell you that.’”

The next few hours, days and weeks were a blur. On October 29th, it will have been one year since Jason’s passing.

Jessica is now also raising their baby boy named Jackson.

Sunday night on WAVE 3 News, Jessica shares private memories and pictures. She opens up about her pain and her promise to her children to keep their father’s memory alive.

This, as a community also remembers a fallen officer and friend.

