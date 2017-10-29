Man charged with murder in connection with Saturday night shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested someone in connection with Saturday night's homicide on New Cut Road.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell issued a statement Sunday morning, in which he said Christopher Lutin was arrested and charged with Murder.

According to his arrest slip, when police approached Lutin on Saturday night, he gave them the address of the 17-year-old victim's location.

He was reportedly also still in possession of a firearm at the time.

