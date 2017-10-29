Boil water advisory issued for part of Southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Watson Water Company has issued a Boil Water Advisory for 2,500 of its customers.

This advisory comes as the result of a water main break early Sunday morning.

Water customers located from Highway 62/10th Street south to the Ohio River are asked to boil their water for the next 48 hours as a precaution.

The company says the main break was caused by a fire hydrant breaking.

Read the full statement below:

"Watson Water Company in Jeffersonville Indiana has issued a precautionary 48 hour boil water advisory for approximately 2,500 Watson Water customers located from Hwy 62/10th Street South to the Ohio River. Some of those communities include but are not limited to Oak Park, Utica, Crystal Springs and Capitol Hills. This is due to a main break early this morning caused by a fire hydrant breaking. We want to thank all of our customers for their understanding during the locating and repairs of this issue. Please check our Website; www.watson-water.com and/or our Facebook Page over the next few days for updates."

