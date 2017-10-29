I-64 East delayed due to wreck involving semi

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers on Interstate 64 East downtown should expect some delays due to a wreck.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 12:22 p.m, of a wreck involving a tractor- trailer.

This is located near the 4.4 mile marker, near the Belvedere.

No injuries are reported in connection with the wreck at this time.

Emergency crews are still responding and there's no word yet on when it will be cleared.

