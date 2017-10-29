Derby City Comic Con draws sci-fi fans, celebrities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The seventh annual Derby City Comic Con descended on Louisville Saturday and Sunday at the Kentucky Expo Center.

According to the Derby City Comic Con (short for convention), the event brings together comic book and sci-fi fans, artists, creators and special guests.

In 2017, those guests included comic legend Jim Steranko, Kel Mitchell from “All That,” Ingvild Deila from “Star Wars Rogue One” and Tim Rozon of "Wynonna Earp”.



Attendees were also invited to participate in a smorgasbord of panel sessions, including a Q&A with "Wynonna Earp" actors Beau Smith and Tim Rozon, a discussion on Science in Comics and four Sci-Fi Speed Dating panels.

Guests to the convention participated in a costume contest Saturday afternoon, followed by a Halloween costume party that night.

