Fallen detective's widow gets pleasant surprise from neighbors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jessica Schweitzer, the widow of fallen LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer, received an unexpected surprise Sunday morning.

Neighbors hung big blue bows with the detective's badge number on every mailbox on the Schweitzers' street.

Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Det. Schweitzer's death. He was killed by an alleged drunk driver while crossing the street in Lexington, Ky.

RELATED STORIES

+ Friends: Schweitzer was 'proud' to be a police officer

+ LMPD detective's legacy of helping contrasts with suspect's battles with the bottle

+ Family, friends, officers gather to remember fallen LMPD detective

Det. Schweitzer's death sparked debate on Kentucky's DUI laws.

A one-year memorial service on Saturday brought family, friends and colleagues together to remember the detective.

The bows lining the street were a surprise tribute for Jessica and her young children. Neighbors wanted the Schweitzers to have a nice surprise when they woke up in the morning.

Copyright 2017, WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.