Coroner identifies teen killed in New Cut Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the teen boy killed Saturday night in a shooting on New Cut Road.

The Deputy Coroner identified the victim as Bryan Quintero, a 17-year-old Hispanic male.

Quintero was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed and his cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

