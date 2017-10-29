Coroner identifies teen killed in New Cut Road shooting

The coroner's office has identified the teen boy killed Saturday night in a shooting on New Cut Road.More >>
The coroner's office has identified the teen boy killed Saturday night in a shooting on New Cut Road.More >>
Jessica Schweitzer, the widow of fallen LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer, received an unexpected surprise Sunday morning. Neighbors hung big blue bows with the detective's badge number on every mailbox on the Schweitzers' street.More >>
Jessica Schweitzer, the widow of fallen LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer, received an unexpected surprise Sunday morning. Neighbors hung big blue bows with the detective's badge number on every mailbox on the Schweitzers' street.More >>
The seventh annual Derby City Comic Con descended on Louisville Saturday and Sunday at the Kentucky Expo Center.More >>
The seventh annual Derby City Comic Con descended on Louisville Saturday and Sunday at the Kentucky Expo Center.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have arrested someone in connection with Saturday night's homicide.More >>
Louisville Metro Police have arrested someone in connection with Saturday night's homicide.More >>
Drivers on Interstate 64 East near downtown should expect some delays due to a wreck.More >>
Drivers on Interstate 64 East near downtown should expect some delays due to a wreck.More >>