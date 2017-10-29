4th annual Trunk or Treat Extravaganza held

It's the fourth annual Trunk or Treat Extravaganza in Henderson.

They had a trick-or-treat trail that started at Audubon Kids Zone Sunday afternoon.

Groups and individuals with candy were stationed along the route. That part ended but the fun is still going on.

The trick or treaters have moved over to the JFK Center for a Halloween Party.

There were chili and hot dogs, games and prizes, inflatables, a photo booth, face painting, and other things for kids to do.

All activities were free and open to the public.

