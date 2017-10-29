The Latest: Houston rapper predicting Astros Game 5 win

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Fans watch batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning of Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

Houston rapper Travis Scott is predicting a win for the Astros in Game 5.

The "Goosebumps" rapper and Kylie Jenner's beau says: "We're taking the win. I had a dream that they were going to win. It's lit."

Scott has been a big supporter of the Houston Rockets over the last couple of years and has attended several of their games. He's good friends with James Harden and even designed a T-shirt that was distributed before one of the team's playoff games last season.

But on Sunday he was only thinking about the Astros: "I'm the No. 1 Astros fan at this current moment in this building right now. It might be crazy."

And speaking of the Rockets, their opponents on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers, spent part of their off day taking in the game. Star center Joel Embiid and his teammates crowded around the batting cage before the game, with half in Dodgers jerseys and the other half in Astros orange.

___

5:49 p.m.

Yuli Gurriel still has to face the fans in Los Angeles after his racist gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish.

The Astros first baseman has had the support of Houston fans since his response toward Darvish after hitting a home run in Game 3 on Friday night. But the series will be back in LA for Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball suspended Gurriel for the first five games of the 2018 regular season, but didn't take him out of the World Series.

"I don't think I need to talk to him about it, I think everyone is aware it's going to be a rough setting for him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before Game 5 in Houston. "I don't think you can convince 55,000 fans to turn the page as fast as maybe the two teams have. And that goes out of support for their own players and their own people."

The Cuban-born Gurriel pulled on the corners of his eyes after the homer off Darvish during Houston's 5-3 win in Game 3. He also used a derogatory Spanish term in reference to Darvish, who was born in Japan. Gurriel, who played in Japan in 2014, has apologized for his actions.

Hinch said Gurriel has a good heart and made a mistake.

"He'll pay for it," Hinch said. "And I think that obviously in the looming suspension to come, but also with the reaction in LA, I'm sure will be on the aggressive side."

___

5:14 p.m.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Justin Turner would be at third base if Los Angeles had not been able to use a designated hitter in Game 5.

Roberts put Turner at DH, kept Corey Seager at shortstop, moved Logan Forsythe from second to third and inserted Charlie Culberson at second.

"If it was at Dodger Stadium, yes, he would play," Roberts says. "It was just kind of weighing his calf versus being comfortable being the DH, Charlie never DH-ing before, Corey would really rather play the field. I think if you put everything in and trust the defense, second base, at third as well, so it's sort of a no-brainer for me."

___

5:08 p.m.

Los Angeles' 6-2 comeback win in Game 4 had 15,906,000 viewers on Fox's three outlets, down 7 percent from the 17 million who watched Cleveland beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in the fourth game last year.

Fox said Saturday's game was seen by an average of 15,401,000 on its main Fox network and 375,000 on Fox Deportes. In addition, an average of 130,500 streamed the game on Fox Sports Go.

Last year's fourth game was seen by an average of 16.7 million on Fox, 212,000 on Fox Deportes and 88,000 in Fox Sports Go.

___

3:41 p.m.

The Houston Astros are staying with the same batting order for the third straight World Series game.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros' order Sunday night, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and catcher Brian McCann. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is on the mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-2 Saturday night to even the Series at two games apiece.

___

