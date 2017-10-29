The Cards held media day a little late this year

With the season upon us, the Louisville Cardinals held their annual media day on Sunday.



"Like we have talked about numerous times I think we have a really good chance at having a great year based on our talent level. We have a good mix of returning experienced players who have played a lot of significant minutes for us and we have a very nice group of talented freshman," said U of L Head Coach David Padgett.



Louisville Senior Quentin Snider said, "I'm definitely ready for the season, you know it's my last go around so I'm just trying to make a statement for this last year just trying to go to the final four."



With all the turmoil and off court distractions the Cards have endured this past month, they're finally ready to start playing ball again.



Louisville Sophomore VJ King said, "At the end of the day you know what's consistent is what's on this basketball court and getting better everyday and having the great coaching staff that we've added and with DP at the head of it, you know nothing really has changed."



"We're just trying to get better day by day, we want to make some improvements today obviously on our scrimmage the other night and now is kind of the fun time where we get to prepare for other teams. We're not just going over our stuff everyday, getting into the scouting will also be fun," said Padgett.