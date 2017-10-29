Father shoots, kills daughter's boyfriend, runs over couple, takes own life

Police are still trying to find out why a man killed his daughter's boyfriend, ran over the couple with a truck and later took his own life. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

ARLINGTON, TX (KTVT/CNN) - Police are working to understand what led to a tragic instance of domestic violence on Friday. They say a man shot and killed his daughter's boyfriend, then ran over the couple with his truck before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life.

It started outside a movie theater. When the boyfriend got out to introduce himself, police say the dad asked him, "What’s your name?" Investigators say he then opened fire, shooting the young man several times.

As the man’s daughter tried to intervene, police say the man reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found him inside his truck on a street about a 15-minute drive away, where they say he took his own life.

The victim's friends have returned to the scene, shaken by the news.

"It’s the most surprising thing. Out of our entire group of friends, he was the last person to be involved in anything like this," said a friend of the young man who was shot to death. "Never confrontational or anything. A super good guy. I met him in college. He was going to be super successful. He never had issues with anybody."

Arlington Police are not increasing patrols around the area of the incident. They said there's no active threat to the public, but they are still trying to figure out why this happened.

The man’s daughter was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the identities of the shooting victims or the suspect.

