Officials: Police shoot armed suspect outside mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) - Police have shot and wounded an armed suspect in a parking garage at a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall.
Philly.com reports the shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside of the King of Prussia Mall in a parking garage connected to Lord & Taylor and Nordstrom department stores.
Upper Merion police have not said what led to the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is assisting with the investigation.
In a statement Sunday night, the mall said that due to the "swift action" of Upper Merion police "the situation was contained, the suspect apprehended and no customers or employees were harmed."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
