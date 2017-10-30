Lady Eagles Season Ends; Fall in PK's in GLVC Tourney

The fifth-seeded University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team battled fourth-seeded Bellarmine University to a 0-0 double-overtime tie in the first round of the GLVC Tournament, but failed to advance on penalty kicks, 4-3, Sunday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. USI finishes the year 8-5-5 overall, while Bellarmine advanced to the GLVC semifinals with a 7-3-6 mark.

For the third-straight match between the Eagles and the Knights, USI and Bellarmine battled to a scoreless draw after 110 minutes. It also was the fourth draw in the last five matches between the two programs.

USI seemed to have the momentum in regulation time and the two overtimes, outshooting Bellarmine, 14-8. The Eagles also had a 6-3 advantage in shots on-goal.

After the 110th minutes, Bellarmine won the right to advance by converting five of six penalty kicks. USI freshman defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois) got the Eagles off to a 1-0 start after the first round before the Knights moved ahead by converting four of the next five rounds of penalty kicks to move on in the tournament.

Between the posts, USI junior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) posted her fifth tie and a career-high seventh shutout of the season. Hopkins, who finished the year with a career-best 0.91 goals against average, made three saves after facing eight shots in the match.

