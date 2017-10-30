Lady Eagles Season Ends; Fall in PK's in GLVC Tourney

One year ago, a young mother and bride got a phone call in the middle of the night. Her husband, Louisville Metro Police Detective Jason Schweitzer had been hit by an alleged drunk driver in Lexington. He was there for an FOP conference. Things didn’t look good.More >>
One year ago, a young mother and bride got a phone call in the middle of the night. Her husband, Louisville Metro Police Detective Jason Schweitzer had been hit by an alleged drunk driver in Lexington. He was there for an FOP conference. Things didn’t look good.More >>
Jeremy Conklin came home to a sea of red and blue lights on Saturday night and learned that one of his neighbors was dead and another was charged in the crime.More >>
Jeremy Conklin came home to a sea of red and blue lights on Saturday night and learned that one of his neighbors was dead and another was charged in the crime.More >>
Clearing skies have allowed temperatures to drop to near freezing.More >>
Clearing skies have allowed temperatures to drop to near freezing.More >>
Have you ever followed the exact diet as your friend, except she or he loses weight and you end up gaining weight? Or maybe you tried the same workout as a pal and had the same type of results.More >>
Have you ever followed the exact diet as your friend, except she or he loses weight and you end up gaining weight? Or maybe you tried the same workout as a pal and had the same type of results.More >>
The coroner's office has identified the teen boy killed Saturday night in a shooting on New Cut Road.More >>
The coroner's office has identified the teen boy killed Saturday night in a shooting on New Cut Road.More >>