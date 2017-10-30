Neighbor on murder suspect: He seemed like a good guy

A 17-year-old was killed at a home on New Cut Road on Saturday night. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jeremy Conklin came home to a sea of red and blue lights on Saturday night.

“This whole strip of New Cut was pretty much a crime scene,” Conklin said.

His neighbor, Christopher Lutin, 27, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old to death.

“I knew Chris,” Conklin said. “He spoke English, you know. He'd come out here and I'd talk to him every once and a while. He seemed like a good guy.”

There was a language barrier between Conklin and his next-door neighbors on the 8500 block of New Cut Road. Lutin usually served as a translator.

“You think you know somebody, and I guess you really don't,” Conklin said.

Latin lived in a home on the same lot as Bryan Quintero, 17, the boy police said Luntin gunned down.

According to neighbors, Latin ran to Barbara Delk's house after firing the shots.

“[He] just stayed on the bell,” Delk said. “It scared me. I didn't know what was going on.”

Delk said Latin appeared to be frantic.

“By the time I had gotten to the door and undone it, which I really shouldn't of,” Delk said. “If I had known, I wouldn't have done that. I looked out the door and he was at a house down and he was looking back.”

Latin eventually ended up at a gas station down the block. There, he told police where to find Quintero's body. He was still in possession of a firearm, police said.

Neighbors still can't understand the violence.

“Don't shoot and kill him,” Delk said. “It breaks my heart.”

